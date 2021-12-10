Man arrested in rape of elderly woman walking Tampa street in daylight

CARROLLWOOD — Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who they say raped an elderly woman who was walking in the Lake Magdalene area in broad daylight.

Ron Smith, 42, was arrested Thursday on charges of armed false imprisonment, robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of sexual battery with a deadly weapon.

The attack occurred at 9 a.m. Nov. 27 near the intersection of N Central Avenue and Celestial Oaks Drive. The woman who was attacked is in her 70s, said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister, and was out on a morning walk — something she’d done daily for 40 years.

Chronister says that Smith approached the woman initially and asked her for money and cigarettes. She told him she had neither and continued on her walk.

Smith returned shortly after, however. This time he claimed to have a knife and attacked the woman. He covered her nose and mouth, and began raping her on the side of the road. The Sheriff’s Office said the area is not heavily traveled by vehicles.

The attack continued for about 15 minutes, the woman told deputies. Smith then fled and the woman called 911, Chronister said.

Investigators received DNA samples from the woman and submitted them to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The results were returned showing Smith was the man responsible for the attack, Chronister said.

Smith, who the Sheriff’s Office says is homeless, was located days later walking on the 4300 block of N Florida Avenue. He was arrested there Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say that Smith also goes by the name Stephen D Smith and has a criminal record in New York, Texas and Pennsylvania. He was also arrested earlier this month by Tampa police and accused of robbing a woman of her purse and cellphone at Julian B. Lane Waterfront Park, Chronister said.

Smith was being held without bail Friday at the Hillsborough County Jail.