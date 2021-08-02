Man arrested in rape of girl, 14, under Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach, police say

Chris Tisch, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

Clearwater police have arrested a 23-year-old man on a charge that he raped a 14-year-old girl under Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach earlier this year.

Timon Brandon Fonfara was arrested early Saturday and booked at the Pinellas County jail on a charge of sexual battery. He also was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of THC oil. Bail for both charges was set at $52,000, court records show, and Fonfara remained in jail Monday.

Arrest reports state that Fonfara, who was 22 at the time, and the teen were under Pier 60 at about 9 .m. on Feb. 10 when the rape occurred.

Reports state that the girl had “rudimentary knowledge” of her attacker, but did not know his identity.

Police later linked Fonfara to the crime through a DNA database, reports state. Fonfara, who arrest reports say is homeless, has previously been arrested in Pinellas County on charges of burglary and robbery, records show.

An assistant public defender has been appointed to represent Fonfara and has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

