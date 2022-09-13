Man arrested for rape, Oxford police say

A man was arrested for a rape charge this week, according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD).

On Sept. 1, officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault.

Investigators identified the suspect as Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona, Miss.

A warrant for rape was issued for Heard’s arrest, police said.

He was arrested Sept. 11 and booked into Lafayette County Detention Center.

Heard was also served two unrelated warrants from the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

He was given a $50,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge, police said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: