Man arrested in rape of woman in Gainesville home

Jul. 28—A Buford man was charged with raping a woman in 2021 at a Gainesville home, according to authorities.

William Henry English, 22, was charged with one count of rape.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the sexual assault occurred on June 29, 2021.

Williams did not know specifically when the assault was first disclosed but said Hall County investigators received information earlier this month from the nonprofit Rape Response.

Williams said English and the woman knew one another.

English was booked Wednesday, July 27, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

According to Magistrate Court officials, English asked for a court-appointed attorney.