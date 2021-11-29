Man arrested for receiving stolen vehicle

Nov. 28—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man who was also wanted in Brooks County Tuesday.

Around 3:20 p.m., a police officer saw a possible stolen car in the 800 block of South Fry Street, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Detectives found a suspect who had been in possession of the vehicle, driving it earlier in the day, police said.

The man was jailed on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property; he was also wanted on a warrant from Brooks County, the statement said.

"This was great work by our patrol officer who observed this vehicle and even though steps had been made to conceal the identity of the vehicle, through investigation our officer was able to confirm that it was stolen. Detectives were able to follow up and identify who had been in possession of the vehicle," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.