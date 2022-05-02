Man arrested in recent Winter Park bank robberies, police say

A man who was on probation for prior crimes has been arrested in a pair of recent bank robberies in Winter Park, police said Monday.

Latavis Deyonta MacKroy, 28, is suspected of robbing a TD Bank at 810 N. Orlando Ave about 10 a.m. April 23, as well as a Fairwinds Credit Union also in Winter Park on April 16, police said.

Images from surveillance cameras at the banks released by police after the robberies showed the man now identified as MacKroy wearing a black mask and dark sunglasses inside both banks during the alleged robberies.

The FBI has taken MacKroy into custody for violating his probation, Lt. Lisa Suepat said Monday.

He “is awaiting multiple federal charges regarding the bank robberies,” she said.

Federal court records show MacKroy’s probation stemmed from a May 2013 robbery at Value Pawn and Jewelry on Semoran Boulevard in Apopka.

MacKroy, who was armed with a hammer, and another man armed with a gun raided the store, stealing cash, jewelry and cell phones, making off with more than $14,000 in money and goods and causing more than $1,600 in property damage, a federal criminal complaint said.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of probation. It’s unclear when he was released.

jeweiner@orlandosentinel.com