Man arrested after reckless driving, hits West Melbourne patrol car, police say

A Palm Bay man is in jail after hitting a West Melbourne police vehicle with his truck, the police department said.

According to a news release, the man drove erratically south on Hollywood from U.S. 192.

A West Melbourne patrol officer saw the man, identified as Jarret Hefler, 25, drive over a raised median and speed off on Hollywood Boulevard.

The truck came to the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Fell Road, where it drove in a circle and did donuts, police said.

Police said he hit the officer’s vehicle while trying to escape a traffic stop.

West Melbourne police said officers chased Hefler because his reckless behavior was a threat to the public.

Hefler turned off his truck’s headlights to hide from the police but lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Hollywood Boulevard, where police arrested him.

No injuries were reported.

Hefler was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, fleeing police and property damage.

He is now at the Brevard County Jail.

