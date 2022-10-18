Man arrested in Redmond after burglary of Five Guys

A man was arrested Friday after a burglary of a Five Guys restaurant in Redmond, according to the Redmond Police Department.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 14, police responded to a burglary in progress at a Five Guys in the 17100 block of Redmond Way.

According to witnesses, the man had shattered one of the glass doors and entered the restaurant after they were closed.

The man was described as dark-skinned with a beard and wearing a yellow hoodie.

When police arrived, he was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief.