Man arrested in relation to shooting that left 1 teen dead in New Kensington

A man suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting that left a teenager dead in New Kensington has been arrested.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said Dylan Walmsley, 19, and Divine Warner, 16, got into a fight outside of the Valley Royal Court apartment building on Sunday. They say surveillance footage shows Warner walking up to Walmsley with a gun before the fight. They are considering him to be the aggressor.

Both Warner and Walmsley were shot during the incident. Warner was shot in the head and died in a nearby hospital and Walmsley was shot in the torso.

Police say Walmsley walked across the street to the police station and knocked on the back door to ask for help with his wound.

Walmsley is facing multiple gun-related charges. He is still in the hospital and is expected to survive. He has been denied bail.

Anyone who has further information on the shooting is asked to contact New Kensington police.

