Man arrested after report of threats

Aug. 25—An Odessa man was arrested late Thursday night after his former girlfriend told authorities he'd threatened to kill her and himself.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call from the 7500 block of Horton Ranch Road around 10 p.m. Thursday. They heard a woman crying and pleading with someone to "stop" several times. The woman hung up, but then called back and said "Tim" had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her and himself.

When officers arrived, Timothy Ray Britt Jr. walked outside with his hands up. He told officers he was upset that his former girlfriend had been unfaithful and he'd grabbed his gun and walked outside with it.

The 911 caller said Britt, 33, threatened to kill himself during an argument about her makeup and appearance and when she followed him into a bedroom, he made his threats, the report stated.

She also showed officers a text from Britt that he sent before their arrival. According to the report, it said, "You better deny it."

Officers found the gun in a backpack in the same bedroom, according to the report.

Britt was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. He was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting a $40,000 surety bond. The crime is punishable by a prison sentence of two to 20 years.