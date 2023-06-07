Man arrested after reportedly going on a city-wide robbery spree, JSO reports

A man police say went on a city-wide robbery spree is in jail.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Jarvae Hines found his victims at bank drive-thrus and ATMs.

Police said Hines would target victims at bank drive-thrus, demand their account information and password, and then remove money while holding them at gunpoint.

“Hines is no stranger to the criminal justice system or activity,” said Sheriff T.K. Waters. “He spent seven years in Florida state prison for carjacking.”

From carjacking to hold-ups outside local banks, JSO said Hines didn’t stop committing crimes after he was released from prison.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said Hines committed several armed robberies across Jacksonville starting on May 9. and each time, he had the same routine.

“Each robbery he armed himself with a black revolver and masked his face, then he would target victims at bank drive-throughs across the city,” said Sheriff Waters.

Within a few days, Sheriff Waters said Hines went from threatening to shoot to actually firing his weapon.

Six days after the first robbery, investigators said Hines shot into a car while two people were inside, no one was hurt.

Then a day later, JSO arrested him at the scene of his final robbery.

He is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of shooting or throwing deadly missiles, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“As a result, Hines is off the streets facing extremely serious criminal penalties and will no longer be able to victimize innocent people in our community,” Waters said.

Sheriff Waters said violent crime is down in the city.

“Violence is down simply because of arrests like this,” said Sheriff Waters.

If you were a victim, reach out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

