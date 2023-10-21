Man arrested for reportedly sending harassing messages to Lansing mayor and others

LANSING — A man is in police custody for reportedly sending hundreds of harassing and disturbing messages to Lansing Mayor Andy Schor , Deputy Mayor Shelbi Frayer and other government officials over the course of several days, a city spokesperson said.

The man has not yet been arraigned, but Scott Bean, Schor's spokesperson, said it's expected he will face several felony charges. Bean confirmed that Schor and Frayer are among those who received messages.

Bean said at the moment there's no concern for the safety of city officials, buildings or infrastructure. The messages weren't threatening, he said, but were harassing and disturbing.

He added that hundreds of messages, if not close to a thousand, had been sent in the four or five days leading up to the man's Friday arrest.

Bean said he didn't know exactly how many people had received the texts.

Messages were left seeking comment from a Lansing Police Department spokesperson.

