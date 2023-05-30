One person was arrested after Lubbock County Sheriff’s officials say the person fired a weapon outside of a home late Tuesday morning southeast of Lubbock.

Deputies were called about 11:26 a.m. to the 300 block of East 88th Street following reports of a person firing several shots outside of a residence, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Through the initial investigation it appears the person fired several shots outside the residence and went back inside the home.

At no time did the person make any threats against anyone.

Negotiators were called to the scene to assist due to the nature of the call.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Officials did not release the person's name or pending charges by Tuesday afternoon as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man arrested after reportedly shooting outside Lubbock County home