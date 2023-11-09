Man arrested after reports of copper thefts in south Sutter County

Nov. 8—A man who was arrested on Oct. 31 in relation to a stolen "quad-runner" on Pleasant Grove Road in south Sutter County, was taken into custody and booked into Sutter County Jail on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in recent copper wire thefts that have been reported in that area of the county.

Previously, 38-year-old Daniel Morris was arrested after deputies with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a stolen "quad-runner." Deputies made contact with Morris who was alleged to have been operating the vehicle that was reported stolen.

During that time, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office wanted to make residents in south Sutter County aware of increased incidents of copper wire theft, but would not confirm that Morris was directly involved.

On Tuesday, Sutter County Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant in the 6900 block of 6th Street in Rio Linda in reference to the recent thefts.

"During the service of the search warrant, detectives located over 2,000 feet of stolen copper wire," officials claimed. "Along with the copper wire, detectives recovered a stolen trailer and numerous other stolen items, which were returned to the victims."

As a result of the alleged findings, Morris was taken into custody and booked into Sutter County Jail on charges that include vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, receiving a stolen vehicle or vessel, and grand theft of copper materials. Bail for Morris was set at $15,000.