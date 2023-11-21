Man arrested after reports of machete attack at Maritime Heritage Park in Bellingham

A man was attacked with a machete at Maritime Heritage Park in Bellingham on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The attacker, Wayne Francis Yale, 37, was running around the park with a machete and yelling around 1:36 p.m. When told to stop by another man, Yale chased him to his car and struck him on the shoulder, causing lacerations. The attacked man required medical attention.

Police received multiple calls regarding the incident, and when they arrived at the park witnesses pointed to Yale, who was running on Dupont Street toward downtown Bellingham, still carrying the machete, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy with the Bellingham Police Department.

Yale refused multiple commands from police to stop and continued running toward downtown.

Officers used less-than-lethal equipment to stop and stun Yale, who dropped the machete and submitted to officers.

Yale told police he had felt the man who told him to “shut up” had violated his rights, which is why he “tried to kill him.”

Yale was taken into custody without further incident and has been booked for first-degree assault. He remains in Whatcom County Jail with no bail.

Yale had additional warrants for failing to appear for a court hearing on assault, harassment and obstruction charges.