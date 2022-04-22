Man arrested after reports of several gunshots heard in Travis Street area Wednesday

The Amarillo Police Department released information about an early Wednesday shooting and subsequent arrest.

According to a news release, at 4:35 a.m., APD officers were called to the 4400 block of south Travis Street on reports of several gunshots heard in the area. Officers located a residence that had been struck by multiple gunshots. Darius Vincent Solis, 27, and a 26-year-old woman were called out of the residence. Both were uninjured.

Amarillo Police Department

During the investigation, officers found several bullet holes in two vehicles in front of the residence and multiple bullet holes in the residence. Officers determined that some of the bullet holes appeared to be going into the home, and in some spots, the bullet holes appeared to be from bullets coming out of the home, the release said.

Officers located a handgun hidden inside of the residence that had been reported stolen during an auto burglary Feb. 27, 2020.

Solis was arrested on charges for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with physical evidence, and deadly conduct discharging a firearm from a residence. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

"The Amarillo Police Department would like to remind everyone that if you hear gunshots you need to call it in," the release says. "Often, we will see posts on social media about someone hearing gunshots, but no call was ever made to the department. When no call is made to the police, it is almost guaranteed that these issues will not stop. Since APD began using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) in 2019, multiple cases have been solved by entering ballistic evidence into the system."

APD NIBIN Statistics Since 2019:

Total shell casings entered – 2,085

Total pieces of evidence entered – 2,605

Leads generated – 685

Warrants issued – 17

Arrests made - 44

Information supported homicide cases – 7

