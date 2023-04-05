Man arrested for residential burglary on Mercer Island after standoff with police

A man was arrested Tuesday night after he broke into a Mercer Island home.

At about 10:30 p.m., a resident called 911 after they viewed their home security footage and saw a man had broken into their home. The resident was not home at the time of the burglary, according to the Mercer Island Police Department.

Mercer Island police responded to the home, later requesting the assistance of a Bellevue police K-9 unit and additional officers, who surrounded the property. The Kirkland Police Department also provided assistance.

Police say they could see the suspect inside the house as they commanded him to exit the building.

Following an hour of negotiations, where police utilized their de-escalation training, the suspect surrendered.

He was arrested and transported to the King County Jail, where he is being held on charges of felony residential burglary and threats to kill.