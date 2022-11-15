Man arrested after returning stolen car while officers still there, Atlanta police say

A suspect didn’t wait quite long enough to return the car he illegally “borrowed” from an Atlanta parking deck last week.

Police say they were called to a parking deck for an apartment complex on Howell Mill Road last week after a man reported his truck stolen.

The man told officers he left the truck running with the keys inside.

Surveillance footage showed a man standing next to the victim’s car for a few minutes before getting in and driving off.

While officers were still on the scene, the suspect, later identified as Brian Middlebrooks, returned in the stolen truck and tried parking it.

Body camera footage shows Middlebrooks run from officers as they try questioning him. He was arrested after a short chase.

Middlebrooks is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana and obstruction.

Atlanta police say that in the first five months of 2022, more than 1,000 cars were stolen off of the streets. More than half of those cars had the keys inside.

