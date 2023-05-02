Man arrested after road rage shooting, crash near Fort Worth restaurant, police say

A man was involved in a car accident after being shot at near Northwest Loop 820 on Monday night in what Fort Worth police described as a road rage incident. A suspect is in custody.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of the Northwest Loop 820 service road around 8:45 p.m., officials said. The victim told them he was involved in an argument with the suspect at BoomerJack’s Grill. The suspect followed the victim when he left the restaurant and fired at his vehicle, police said.

The victim was not hit by the gunfire, but collided with another vehicle near the intersection of the service road and Navajo Trail. Neither the victim nor the driver of the other vehicle were injured, police said.

The suspect, identified in police records as 30-year-old David Sheets from Granbury, fled the scene but was detained at a nearby location. Sheets was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail shortly before midnight and faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm and unlawful carrying of weapons.

The Gun Violence Unit is investigating the incident, police said.