Man arrested for road rage shooting on I-80 near Crockett

MARTINEZ, Calif. - A man accused of shooting a person over a road rage incident in October on I-80 near Crockett has been arrested, the California Highway Patrol announced Saturday.

Around 7:05 p.m. on October 26, the CHP allege that Kevonte Markee Young, 25 of Pittsburg, fired multiple rounds at a vehicle following a road rage incident on I-80 near Pomona Street.

The victim was hit in the leg, but the three occupants – all of whom were children – were not struck, the CHP said.

Young is currently being held at the Martinez Detention facility on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, child endangerment and other charges.