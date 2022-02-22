Man arrested in road rage shooting that left 1 injured, Osceola deputies say

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday after a road rage shooting put a pedestrian in the hospital, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Anthony Falu Jr. faces several weapons charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. He’s since been released from the Osceola County jail on a $78,000 bond, a jail spokesperson said.

The Sheriff’s Office said in an unsigned statement that witnesses and evidence pointed to Falu as the culprit in a shooting last Wednesday near Marigold Avenue and Cypress Branch Road in Poinciana.

Described as “an isolated road rage incident between a motorist and pedestrians,” deputies said Falu fired several shots at the victim, who was hit twice.

The victim survived and is currently in the hospital in stable condition, the agency said.

