Man arrested in robbery; store employee flattens tires of getaway car

May 24—The quick action of a store employee resulted in a robbery suspect being captured on Friday evening.

The press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office states that Clyde Branson Tigue, 24, of Corbin, went into a store on West Cumberland Gap Parkway and held up the female store employee for cash. He then left the store in a black Chevrolet Malibu — but not before another store employee had flattened the tires on the get-away vehicle.

Tigue proceeded along KY 770 toward Whitley County and turned onto Curry Lane and attempted to change the flat tire.

That's when Sheriff's officials caught up with the wanted man and took him into custody, recovering all the money taken from the store.

Tiguee is charged with second-degree robbery and was held under $50,000 cash bond following his arrest. However, during his arraignment on Monday, the bond was set at $20,000 fully secured — or $40,000 property bond, and he was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 30.