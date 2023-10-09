Man arrested for robbery of TD Bank in Rock Hill

A man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a bank last month, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

On Sept. 19, police responded to TD Bank on Mills Park Drive after receiving reports about a robbery.

Employees said a man entered the bank, walked over to the teller line, and asked for money. The teller asked the man for his account number, and the man responded by saying it was a robbery.

The teller then grabbed another employee who was nearby and ran into a room before locking the door behind them. The man, who was not armed, left the bank shortly after.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Rock Hill

Police said a community tip led to 53-year-old Wesley Todd McCracken being identified as the suspect in this case. An arrest warrant for strong armed robbery was then issued for McCracken.

On Oct. 9, McCracken was taken into custody by the York County Sheriff’s Office at the Quality Inn in Fort Mill. He was later transported to the jail in Rock Hill.

VIDEO: Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Rock Hill







