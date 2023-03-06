Man arrested after robbing bank in Leesburg, police say

Police in Leesburg said they have arrested a man for robbing a bank Monday morning.

Officers said the robbery happened just after 9:30 a.m.

Police said a man walked into the bank wearing dark clothing and handed the teller a note.

Officers said he did not show a gun but had his hand under his shirt implying that he may have a weapon.

Officials said he did get some money and ran off.

Police were able to catch him a few blocks away and take him into custody.

