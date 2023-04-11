Man arrested for robbing bank less than a mile from Northbridge Police Station, officials say

A Northbridge man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank located less than 300 yards from the police station Tuesday morning.

46-year-old Todd Mitchell is charged with unarmed robbery.

Northbridge Police say a customer at the Santander Bank on Providence Road called 911 just after 9 a.m. for a report of a robbery in progress. According to authorities, the masked suspect handed the teller a note demanding money, took the cash, and fled the scene.

Only apparently the suspect did not stray very far.

Chief Timothy Labrie said the 911 caller looked out the window, saw the suspect in plain view in front of Shaw’s Supermarket, and provided a detailed description of him to the responding officers.

The suspect, identified as Mitchell, was quickly taken into custody without incident. Officers found $1,980 on him and also located clothing, gloves, and a mask in a nearby dumpster, according to police.

Mitchell was transported to the Northbridge Police Department.

Clothing, gloves and a mask found in a dumpster near the bank.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

