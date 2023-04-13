Man arrested for robbing metro Atlanta 15-year-old selling clothes on Facebook at gunpoint

Fayette County deputies have arrested a man they say robbed a teenager at gunpoint.

Officers say a 15-year-old reported that he was robbed in his Rocky Fork neighborhood off of McDonough Road in late March.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The teen told police that he met with the suspect to sell him clothes from Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Demari Deshaun Lee.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lee was arrested at his home in Stone Mountain on Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, pointing a pistol at another, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

It is unclear if Lee and the victim knew one another.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: