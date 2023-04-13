Man arrested for robbing metro Atlanta 15-year-old selling clothes on Facebook at gunpoint
Fayette County deputies have arrested a man they say robbed a teenager at gunpoint.
Officers say a 15-year-old reported that he was robbed in his Rocky Fork neighborhood off of McDonough Road in late March.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The teen told police that he met with the suspect to sell him clothes from Facebook Marketplace.
The suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Demari Deshaun Lee.
TRENDING STORIES:
First Black woman to serve on Atlanta City Council, civil rights leader dies
Ga. couple arrested after children found so ‘severely malnourished’ one needed a respirator
Buckhead mansion owned by Meek Mill bought by another high profile Atlanta rapper
Lee was arrested at his home in Stone Mountain on Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, pointing a pistol at another, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The victim was not injured during the robbery.
It is unclear if Lee and the victim knew one another.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: