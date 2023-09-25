Man arrested after robbing northwest Atlanta hotel at gunpoint for just over $100, police say

A man was arrested earlier this month after he was seen on a security camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint.

On Sep. 15 at around 7:40 a.m., Atlanta police officers responded to a business robbery call at the Sonesta Select Hotel on 1132 Techwood Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Officers spoke with the hotel’s management team who told officers that the man had walked into the hotel, pointed a gun at them, and taken more than $100 from the cash register.

Hotel employees gave police a physical description of the suspect and officers began searching the area.

Two good Samaritans told police that the suspect was walking down the sidewalk close to the hotel.

The suspect was eventually arrested, thanks to assistance from the Georgia Tech Police Department.

A gun that the suspect used in the robbery and the money that he stole from the hotel were recovered by police.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Ramone Rivers.

Rivers was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, theft by receiving, and theft by taking.

Rivers was taken to the Fulton County jail.

