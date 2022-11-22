Man arrested for robbing woman at northwest side Walmart, Sioux Falls police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old man who they say robbed a woman of her cellphone outside of a Walmart in the northwest side of the city.

The man, from Sioux Falls, was booked Monday night into the Minnehaha County Jail. He faces one count of second-degree robbery, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of second-degree petty theft, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The charges stem from an incident at about 8 p.m. at the Walmart on 60th Street and N. Marion Road. The victim, 18, was charging her phone when the man had asked to use it.

The man used the phone briefly and gave the phone back to the victim. He then grabbed at the phone and threatened to hit the victim, leaving with the phone, said Clemens.

Law enforcement located the man and discovered he had also shoplifted items from Walmart and had methamphetamine in his possession.

The man is being held without bail as of Tuesday morning, according to court documents.

