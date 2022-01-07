Man arrested in Rockwall SWAT incident remains jailed on $207,000 bond

Jan. 7—A Royse City man remained at the Hunt County Detention Center on Friday in connection with an incident Wednesday in Rockwall that involved a police SWAT team.Willie Jermaine Weekley is seeking the appointment of an attorney to represent him on charges of violation of protective order and criminal mischief.

Weekley, 38, who also has listed an address in Mesquite in court records, reportedly made threats of violence while hiding from police at the Clay Cooley Auto Dealership at 1540 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall.According to statements issued by the Royse City Police Department, Rockwall County Sheriff's Office and the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management, officers from Royse City and Rockwall County were at the dealership attempting to serve felony arrest warrants on Weekley, who was wanted on two counts of family violence/violation of a protective order issued by Royse City police.

Upon arrival at the dealership, Weekley observed the officers, and before he could be taken into custody he hid. While hiding from officers, Weekley contacted by phone the alleged victim in the family violence offenses and reportedly told her that he intended to kill the police officers if they attempted to take him into custody and he would kill her if he could get away.The officers on scene requested the assistance of the Rockwall Police Department SWAT team, which responded. A search of the property was concluded and at about 6 p.m. Weekley was found hiding in a vehicle at the car dealership. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Hunt County Detention Center and booked in on the felony warrants.Weekley is seeking defense counsel, but a hearing in 354th District Court had yet to be scheduled as of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Weekley remained in custody at the Hunt County jail on two counts of violation of a protective order within 12 months. He also faces a charge of criminal mischief and causing damage of $100 to $750. His total bond is $207,000.