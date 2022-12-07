Man arrested after routine traffic stop

Dec. 6—A Lebanon man was arrested Friday evening after a routine traffic stop for drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Lebanon's Charles Moore was stopped on North Cumberland Street on Friday evening and is charged with four different drug counts and with possession of paraphernalia.

After responding to the traffic stop, the officer had reason to suspect the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle and requested a K-9 unit to assist.

"After the K-9 unit responded to the original stop by request of the officer who made the stop, the K-9 made what we call a hit on the car, which is a positive response for drugs inside the vehicle," Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer P.J. Hardy said. "What was found was meth, heroine, crack-cocaine, and prescription drugs."

Everything found was packaged in a way that was conducive for resale, in individual bags. There was also a fair amount of money in the vehicle.

"The intent was fairly obvious with what he was doing with the different drugs and paraphernalia and stuff," Hardy said.

There are several reasons why a K-9 Unit could be called in, including the driver's activity, signs of impairment, smells, things found in plain sight.

"There has to be a reasonable suspicion to affect that type of call," Hardy said. "The officer had it and was correct in his suspicion."

In addition to the illicit substances recovered from the vehicle, officers also seized more than $600 during their investigation.