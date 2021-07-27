Man arrested after running across Bangor airport runway

Jul. 27—The runway at Bangor International Airport was forced to shut down on Saturday after a man ran across it, Bangor police said.

Police found Jesse Nochella, 34, of Bangor walking on the runway, but he ran away when they attempted to stop him.

Nochella then ran across the runway, scaled a fence and disappeared into the woods before he was later found and arrested at Pine Grove Cemetery, officials said.

Because planes were taxiing at the time Nochella was on the runway, the runway had to be shut down.

Nochella was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and charged with trespassing, refusing to submit to arrest and with violation of conditions of release for a previous bail, officials said.