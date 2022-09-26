Man arrested after running from police, on to Wright Patterson Air Force Base property

A man is in custody after police said they spent over three hours trying to get him to surrender Monday.

Police were attempting to take a man into custody around 12 p.m. who had multiple warrants including felonies, according to Riverside Police Department.

Police said the man ran into a wooded area on the property of Wright Patterson Air Force Base from Airway Road when officers approached him.

Authorities from Riverside, Dayton, MetroParks and WPAFB responded to help take the suspect into custody, according to police.

Crews on scene considered calling SWAT until the man surrendered and was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect is being treated for minor injuries at Soin Medical Center before being taken to Montgomery County Jail.

We are working to learn the charges he faces