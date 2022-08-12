Man arrested after running from a road block

Aug. 11—WEST POINT — A Noxubee County man is facing multiple state charges and could be facing a federal weapons charge after he ran from a Clay County road block last weekend.

Clay County deputy sheriffs set up a safety checkpoint on Highway 45 Alternate South during the early morning hours of Aug. 7. Sheriff Eddie Scott said one driver attempted to evade the checkpoint by bailing out of their car. Ondrae Clemons, 32, of Macon, was quickly captured and charged with driving under the influence second offense, no insurance, expired driver's license, no seat belt and possession of a firearm by a felon. During his initial appearance, bond was set at a total of $6,757.

Because the recovered weapon appeared to have been altered, it was turned over to Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for further investigation and possible federal charges.

Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers P3 App.

william.moore@djournal.com