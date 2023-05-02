Man arrested in rural California shooting that killed Elk Grove woman and Yuba County man

Detectives have arrested a Dixon man in connection with a March shooting that left an Elk Grove woman and a Yuba County man dead in rural Sutter County, authorities said.

Fredil Donaldo Flores, 49, was arrested April 26 by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Sutter County Jail on two charges of homicide and one of conspiracy, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

Vicky Keovilayphone of Elk Grove and Derrick James Engelman of Yuba County, both 40 years old, were found dead March 17 with gunshot wounds near Kempton and Brewer roads, the Sheriff’s Office said in an earlier statement. The area is a stretch of dirt roads and farmland a few miles east of Rio Oso.

Keovilayphone was found inside an SUV, and Engelman was found on the ground about 50 yards away from the SUV, authorities said.

Sutter Superior Court records show prosecutors charged Flores last week with two counts of first-degree murder and one felony count of conspiracy.

The Sheriff’s Office did not comment further on the conspiracy charge or potential co-conspirators in the incident. The case is still being actively investigated, sheriff’s officials said, with no further information available for release.

Detectives believe the double homicide was an isolated incident with no threat to the public, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Flores appeared in court last Friday for an arraignment, which has been continued to May 10. Flores has not entered a plea.