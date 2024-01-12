Man arrested in San Joaquin County after ‘months’ of placing nails, screws on roadway: CHP

(FOX40.COM) — California Highway Patrol said it arrested a man after an investigation revealed that he was responsible for placing nails and screws in the middle of a road in San Joaquin County.

CHP added that it has received a number of calls reporting this incident for “the last several months,” and more than 20 victims have claimed to have their vehicles damaged on the road where the nails and screws were placed.

•Video Above: Man shot by law enforcement after standoff in Carmichael

Man arrested in connection to 2021 sexual assault in Sacramento County

According to CHP, the man, 48, was placing the objects in the middle of North Ripon Road, just north of the Ripon city limit, which the agency estimates has caused more than $5,000 worth of damages to vehicles.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and booked into San Joaquin County jail for felony vandalism.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.