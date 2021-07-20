Man arrested Saturday after reportedly shooting at truck, leading to standoff

Jul. 20—A Dayton man is in custody after reportedly shooting another man's car Saturday evening, leading to a standoff at a Dayton home.

Dorian L. Jones, 38, faces charges of felonious assault and having a gun while under disability, according to court documents.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dayton police said that a man in a pickup truck approached an officer in the parking lot of the police department on E Helena Street, an affidavit said.

The man reportedly told police that he had dropped his girlfriend off at a house in the 3700 block of Fairbanks Avenue and a man inside the home shot at him.

Police said they determined that the man inside the home was Jones using a provided phone number.

In court documents, the officer noted a bullet hole in the truck's windshield, though the man was not injured.

Police surrounded the house on Fairbanks Avenue and told Jones to come out, but Jones refused, police said.

After acquiring a search warrant, the Dayton SWAT team entered the house, finding Jones and the woman who had been dropped off, the affidavit said.

Police said that the woman confirmed the victim's story, and they found bullets and a .40-caliber pistol in the house.

According to the Montgomery County Jail site, Jones was arrested just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.