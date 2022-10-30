Man arrested in Savory at Southwood shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl, TPD says

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a teenage girl and injured another last Saturday.

Jibril Griffin, 18, was charged Saturday with homicide, attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, according to court records.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 24 at The Savoy at Southwood Apartments, 3550 Esplanade Way, just off South Blair Stone Road, TPD reported.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots and receiving 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a vehicle with a 17-year-old girl inside who was hit by gunfire. She died as a result of her injuries.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old girl fled to another apartment before she was treated for minor injuries, a TPD news alert stated.

The probable cause record, which provides evidence and further details of the incident, "has been sealed as part of the ongoing investigation," according to TPD.

