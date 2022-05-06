Man arrested in SC on child porn charge is brother of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney

Two men in the Upstate have been arrested on charges related to child pornography. One of those men arrested is Henry Ervil Swinney, the brother of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.

Henry Swinney was arrested April 23 by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office on one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. The exploitation charge is a felony that could come with up to 10 years in prison.

Henry Swinney “distributed child sexual abuse material,” according to the statement.

He was arrested after the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the news release.

The investigation also led to the arrest of Carson Alexander Radlein, 22, who had been in possession of multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to the Attorney General’s office. Radlein is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and could face up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

Henry Swinney in the news release was listed as being from Clemson, while Radlein is from Central. The two cases are unrelated. The Attorney General’s office will prosecute both cases.

This is not the first time Henry “Tripp” Swinney has faced criminal charges. In 2016 he was arrested in Florida for allegedly harassing and stalking his estranged wife.