Man arrested, scams elderly woman in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly scamming an elderly woman who wanted to rent a property in Fresno, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say on December 2023, the elderly victim was interested in renting a property with a “For Rent” sign in the area of Dakota Avenue and Maks Avenue. Rodriguez approached the victim, falsely representing himself as the property owner.

When she asked to see inside the property, officers say she was told it was being renovated and could not be seen that day. He convinced the victim to pay him $1,500 for the first month’s rent and a $100 background check fee, promising her she could move in before Christmas.

After receiving the victim’s money, police say the suspect ceased all contact with her and disappeared.

Through immediate follow-up, officers say the suspect was identified as Bobby Rodriguez of Fresno and a warrant for his arrest was obtained. He was arrested on suspicion of financial elder abuse and theft by false pretenses without incident.

Those who might believe to be a victim of Rodriguez or similar scams are encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

