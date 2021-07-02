Man arrested after search involving state police helicopter, K-9s

Jul. 2—SWAMPSCOTT — Police say a search for a suspect in a domestic incident ended peacefully Thursday afternoon when the man surrendered himself to police.

Police are not releasing information about the suspect, including the person's name and age, because of the nature of the call, according to Swampscott police Sgt. Jay Locke. Charges were also not released, though Locke said the man is expected to be arraigned Friday in Lynn District Court.

State law requires police to hide the names of those arrested on charges related to domestic violence or sex crimes, in an effort to protect the victims in those cases.

The incident started earlier Thursday in the area of Puritan Road. Locke said Swampscott police called on the state police helicopter and K-9 units to aid in a search for the suspect. The man left the area at one point, Locke said, but he later returned as part of negotiations with police, leading to his arrest.

There was no threat to the public, Locke said.

