Man arrested in Seattle after threatening to kill person with a baseball bat

A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill another man with a baseball bat, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 11:40 a.m., officers were flagged down near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and James Street by a 44-year-old man who said another man had threatened to kill him with a bat.

After police reviewed footage of the incident, a 47-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into King County Jail.

The bat - which had “Mac Attack” written on the side - was also confiscated.