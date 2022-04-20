Man arrested in Seattle after throwing rocks and exposing himself

Seattle police arrested a man accused of throwing rocks, breaking windows, smashing a fence with a hammer and exposing himself to a woman, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 7 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man throwing rocks in the 1200 block of Northeast 65th Street.

A witness told officers a man was seen throwing rocks through the windows of his business and was using a hammer to damage a fence.

Officers then received more 911 reports, including one from a woman who said the man had exposed himself to her before he walked away.

The man was eventually found in the 6300 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, where officers attempted to arrest him.

As officers were taking the 51-year-old man into custody, officers say he pulled equipment off of one officer’s vest and attempted to grab another officer’s gun.

A Taser was deployed and the man was taken into custody.

The man was arrested on charges of property destruction, indecent exposure, assault and a felony warrant.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for an evaluation before he was booked into the King County Jail.