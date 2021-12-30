Man arrested for second-degree assault, domestic assault and other reports

Dec. 30—Police arrested Jamie Michael Bergland, 53, for second-degree assault and domestic assault after receiving a report of a man who reportedly put a gun up to a woman's head at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday at 333 E. Third St.

1 injured in domestic incident

One person was taken to the emergency room after a reported domestic incident at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday at 101 N. Second Ave.

Juveniles cited for reckless driving

A juvenile was cited for reckless driving after receiving a complaint at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday of five to six people in a vehicle driving carelessly in the parking lot at 501 W. Richway Drive.

A juvenile was cited for reckless driving at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday at 201 N. Broadway.

Theft by check reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report of theft by check at 12:38 p.m. and 1:06 p.m. Wednesday at 23087 State Highway 13.

Storage units broken into

Deputies received a report at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday of four storage units that were broken into at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46.

Building reported spray-painted

Police received a report at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday of a building that was spray-painted at 719 Marshall St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Marco Antonio Posada, 44, on a local warrant at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday at 1201 Southview Lane.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Bryce Alan Long for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue.