Man arrested for second time after alleged assault at Minto-Brown Island Park

A man arrested for attempted kidnapping and rape at Minto-Brown Island Park in 2018 is facing new charges after he allegedly attempted to kidnap and assault another woman at the park Monday afternoon.

Salem Police said a woman reported fighting and escaping a man at approximately 5:20 p.m. Monday. They said the woman reported a man had begun following her while running on a path through Minto-Brown Island Park. The man grabbed her by the throat and attempted to pull her away, police said.

Officers were looking for the suspect when a man called 911 and requested assistance because he was stranded in a high-water area of the park, police said. Officials determined the man they rescued was the suspect, David William Baynes Belluno.

Belluno was arrested after being evaluated at Salem Health. The woman was not hospitalized.

Belluno was arrested in 2018 after a 29-year-old woman reported he had allegedly threatened her with a knife, sexually assaulted her, and tried to rape her. In December 2019, Judge Courtland Geyer dismissed the charges against Belluno, determining he was unfit for trial after a psychologist diagnosed Belluno with a mild intellectual disability.

Belluno was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on several charges, including charges for the 2018 assault.

Belluno has been charged with an attempt to commit a Class A felony, strangulation, and assault in the fourth degree. He also faces kidnapping and sexual abuse in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and assault charges related to the 2018 attack.

Belluno is being held without bail.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem Police arrest man following assault at Minto-Brown Island Park