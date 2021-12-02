Man arrested for September attempted murder

Dec. 2—The Marysville Police Department arrested a Marysville man on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to murder a patron of a bar in September.

Mario E. Ramirez, 26, was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail after patrons and the original shooting victim called MPD dispatch to report that Ramirez was in the Field and Stream Hotel and Tavern located in the 600 block of B Street, according to a MPD press release.

At around 2 a.m. Sept. 22, officers responded to the bar for a report of shots fired into the bar. They located a male victim who had been shot in the shoulder and several bullet holes in the front of the business. The victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police that Ramirez got upset at someone in the bar, went out to his vehicle and retrieved a weapon. When the door to the bar opened, Ramirez allegedly started firing through the open doorway, striking the victim, according to the release.

On Tuesday, the victim and two other witnesses that were present the night of the shooting positively identified Ramirez. As of late Wednesday, Ramirez remained in custody and was ineligible for bail.