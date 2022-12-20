Man arrested after setting Christmas tree, child’s presents on fire, police say

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he burn a Christmas tree and child’s presents earlier this week, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

James Walker is facing several charges, including burglary, arson and public intoxication, police said.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a disturbance at Greentree Apartments. They said that a man, later identified as Walker, ran off from the scene but was soon captured.

A neighbor told police that Walker was seen carrying items from the apartment into his car.

Police said after he removed some items from the apartment, the man wrapped a Christmas tree inside the home with a child’s blanket and burned it along with presents.

Officers later found that an apartment window had been left open to vent the fire and the home’s smoke detector was covered, police said.

None of the residents were home at the time of the fire, police said.

Police said that a tenant of the apartment and her brother had “an altercation” with Walker earlier in the day.

In a true Christmas moment, the police department’s outreach program, Community Changer, came in and saved the day by replacing all of the child’s damaged presents along with providing a few extra gifts.

