Man arrested after setting fire to his parents' Phoenix home, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he attempted to burn down his parents' house during a domestic violence call near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard.

Nate Rogers, 35, faces multiple felony charges, court documents obtained by The Arizona Republic state.

Court documents state that police learned that Rogers reportedly punched his father after his parents told him he would have to find a place to live while the family planned to relocate.

The victim then called the police to report the assault, court documents state. While on the phone with the dispatchers, Rogers could be heard making threats to his parents that he was going to burn their house down, court documents state. Rogers also told his mother that if the police showed up, he would kill both his mother and father, court documents state.

Upon arrival, police were able to get both victims out of the house and began to set up containment around the house, court documents state.

While outside, Rogers' parents then let the police know that Rogers suffers from schizophrenia and had not been taking his medication, court documents state.

Court documents say that while police attempted to set up containment around the house, Rogers pointed a handgun through a window at two officers located on the side of the house. Officers then tried to get Rogers to exit the house, which is when Rogers lit the residence on fire, court documents state.

Later, Rogers exited the house with both a handgun and a sword in tow, court documents state. Officers asked Rogers to drop his weapons but he refused, court documents state.

"Less lethal ammunition" was used to disarm Rogers and he was arrested, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Vincent Cole said in a statement.

Police later said the handgun Rogers pointed at officers was in fact a BB gun.

Rogers was transported to a Maricopa County hospital, where he received treatment for smoke inhalation, and was later booked into a Maricopa County jail on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

Rogers was released on a $50,000 bond while awaiting his next court dates.

