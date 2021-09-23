Man arrested after setting multiple cars ablaze at Little Havana dealership, cops say

A man was arrested Thursday morning after setting several cars ablaze at a Little Havana dealership — causing about $45,000 worth of damages, Miami police said.

Detectives spotted Anthony Gregory, 40, in the 2400 block of Southwest Eighth Street, according to authorities, where he was arrested on first-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief charges for causing damages of $1,000 or more.

Gregory, who police say refused to speak to detectives, is being held in Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $21,000 bond.

Luis Olivares, the owner of Magic City Auto located at 3160 SW Eighth St., said he received a phone call on Sept. 14 that several of his cars were in flames, a police report states. Security footage within his pre-owned dealership showed the suspect tossing flammable liquids and igniting the cars, police added. He subsequently fled on foot east along SW 8th street.

Olivares told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 News that he doesn’t know why the man targeted the dealership.

“We’re a local business, we’re a family-owned business, we help the community,” Olivares said. “We’ve never had any issues with anybody.”

The owner was not available for comment Thursday evening.

Gregory has a lengthy history of arrests including a cocaine charge in February. He was ordered to pay a fine of $603.