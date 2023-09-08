Man arrested after setting woman on fire, police say

Sep. 7—Officers from the Marysville Police Department and personnel from Bi-County Ambulance responded to calls regarding a burned woman at the 1200 block of G Street in Marysville on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Marysville investigators reportedly determined that Juan Carlos Medina, 70, allegedly doused a 59-year-old woman with hand sanitizer and set her on fire after a verbal altercation.

Medina allegedly prevented the victim from seeking assistance for hours before calling for medical aid, officials said. The woman reportedly had significant burns on over 10% of her body, which were being medically treated, officials said.

Investigators also found that Medina allegedly struck the victim on Wednesday, and she could not reach out for help.

Officials said that Medina was arrested for torture, mayhem, arson and domestic violence. According to Marysville Police Department officials, Medina was in custody at the Yuba County Jail as of press time on Thursday with a bail amount of $500,000 pending future court proceedings.