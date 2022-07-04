Man arrested after several killed, many injured in mass shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall

A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital of Copenhagen on Sunday, killing three people and wounding several others, police said. Charlie D'Agata reports.

Recommended Stories

  • Shark watch: NY beaches step up vigilance after recent sightings, possible encounter

    New York officials are stepping up safety protocols and manpower on Nassau County beaches after a man was taken to a hospital due to a likely shark bite.

  • Video shows hail of police gunfire kill Black man

    A Black man was unarmed when Akron, Ohio police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire on June 27th. Officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said Sunday. (July 4)

  • NC firework laws have many shopping across state lines

    It’s a busy time of year for many firework businesses, but North Carolina laws have many people driving to South Carolina for all their firework supplies, according to WLOS.

  • Trump-backed candidate for Michigan secretary of state once called abortion an act of 'child sacrifice' for a woman to get more freedom and money

    "You're sacrificing that child hoping to get something out of their death, said Trump-backed nominee Kristina Karamo.

  • Legal threats, call for resignations: Volusia Republican primary endorsements rankle some

    Volusia Republicans have again voted to endorse some candidates in the GOP primary, including Cory Mills in the 7th Congressional District race.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You May Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    There's no sugarcoating it: Times are tough in the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500 are down 15%, 30%, and 21%, respectively, at he halfway point of the year. All of this can seem frightening, but bear markets are as natural as the seasons.

  • A Texas inmate on death row wants to delay his execution so he can donate a kidney

    Ramiro Gonzalez, who was sentenced to death for killing a young woman, wants to find a kidney recipient "to help make his soul right" with God.

  • How 8 Real People Style RHUDE

    Back in 2012, RHUDE burst onto the streetwear scene with SoCal-inspired bandana tees that landed on...

  • New York ramps up shark patrols after officials say a man may have been bit at a Long Island beach amid an uptick in sightings

    The sightings have caused concern among New York officials, but experts stress the risk of a shark attack is still exceptionally low.

  • Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech

    The Supreme Court’s latest climate change ruling could dampen efforts by federal agencies to rein in the tech industry, which went largely unregulated for decades as the government tried to catch up to changes wrought by the internet. In the 6-3 decision that was narrowly tailored to the Environmental Protection Agency, the court ruled Thursday that the EPA does not have broad authority to reduce power plant emissions that contribute to global warming. The precedent is widely expected to invite challenges of other rules set by government agencies.

  • 'Karen' Passenger Kicked Off Plane For Refusing To Sit Next To A Baby

    An unruly female passenger has been kicked off a plane for refusing to sit next to a baby.

  • Three police die in 'pure hell' Kentucky shooting

    The officers are killed along with a police dog as they try to serve a warrant for domestic violence.

  • Troop cuts will leave the Army at breaking point, says Lord Dannatt

    Troop cuts are “madness” and will put the Army at breaking point, its former head has warned.

  • Former Dallas police chief hopes police and communities can bridge gaps

    Renee Hall, former chief of the Dallas Police Department, is the daughter of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

  • Montana man who cheated Cedar Rapids Derecho victim out of over $15,000 sentenced

    Montana man William Allen Hulburt Jr, 57 from Belgrade, Mont., was sentenced June 30 after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud on Feb. 23, 2022.

  • You need to be a millionaire to be 'financially comfortable' in these five major US cities, new survey says

    From $671K in Denver to $1.7M in San Francisco, here's the average net worth residents say you need to be financially comfortable in their city.

  • Mental health is focus of Copenhagen mall shooting probe

    The chief suspect in a Copenhagen mall shooting appeared in court on Monday one day after three people, including two teenagers, were shot dead as police said he was known to mental health services. The suspected perpetrator of the attack, which took place late on Sunday afternoon, was brought before a judge at midday at the Copenhagen district court on Monday. Wearing a blue T-shirt, he listened as the indictment for murder was read out, before the hearing continued behind closed doors. According to public broadcaster DR, citing several unnamed sources, the suspected gunman had tried to reach a psychological help line shortly before the attack, but authorities would not confirm this. "Our suspect is also known among psychiatric services, beyond that I do not wish to comment," Copenhagen police chief Soren Thomassen told a press conference. The attack occurred on the heels of the city playing host to the start of the Tour de France cycling competition and seen the return of the Roskilde music festival after being cancelled due to Covid-19 curbs. "I think we have rarely experienced such a violent contrast as yesterday," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said as she arrived to pay tribute to the victims at the scene. - 'Violent contrast' - "But today I think we must pay tribute to the victims, show our sympathy, our help and support, and support all those who have been affected," she told reporters. The three killed have been identified as two Danish teens, a girl and boy both aged 17, and a 47-year-old Russian living in Denmark. Another four were injured in the shooting:&nbsp;two Danish women, aged 19 and 40, and two Swedes, a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. Given the varied ages and genders among the victims, Thomassen said they appeared to have been randomly targeted and there was nothing to indicate it was an act of terror. "Our assessment is that the victims were random, that it isn't motivated by gender or something else," Thomassen said. The police chief could not yet comment on a motive, but said there seemed to have been preparation ahead of the attack and that he was not aided by anyone else. "As things stand, it seems he was acting alone," he said of the 22-year-old suspect. - No licence - About 20 more were lightly injured in the panicked evacuation after the shooting. Thomassen added that they believe videos of the suspect, which have circulated since late Sunday on social media, to be authentic. In some of the images, the young man can be seen posing with weapons, mimicking suicide gestures and talking about psychiatric medication "that does not work". Three videos believed to have been posted to YouTube by the suspect were all titled "I don't care". YouTube and Instagram accounts believed to belong to him were closed overnight, AFP noted. The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the busy Fields shopping mall, located between the city centre and Copenhagen airport. According to police, the shooter was armed with a rifle, a pistol and a knife, and while the guns were not believed to be illegal, the suspect did not have a license for them. - 'Are you OK?' - Witnesses quoted by Danish media described how the suspect tried to trick people by saying his weapon was fake to get them to approach. "He was sufficiently psychopathic to go and hunt people, but he wasn't running," one witness told public broadcaster DR. Other eyewitnesses told Danish media they had seen more than 100 people rush towards the mall's exit as the first shots were fired. The mall was busy because of a planned concert with British singer Harry Styles at the nearby Royal Arena that had sold 13,500 tickets but was&nbsp;cancelled at the last minute. "We got dressed for the concert we were on our way," Maria Enevoldsen, who had returned to the mall Monday to pick up her car, told AFP. "Our friend (in the mall) called, asking 'are you OK?' and then we heard gunshots over the phone," she said. The shooting came just over a week after a gunman opened fire near a gay bar in Oslo in neighbouring Norway, killing two people and wounding 21 others, though on Monday Norwegian police said they saw no link between the events. In February of 2015, two people were killed and five injured in Copenhagen in a series of Islamist-motivated shootings. map-jll/jm

  • California to Become First State to Offer Health Coverage to All Undocumented Immigrants

    California will become the first state to offer all undocumented immigrants, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people.

  • Police investigating deadly shooting inside Central Florida apartment complex

    An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting inside a Lakeland apartment.

  • Drake Joins The Backstreet Boys For Surprise Performance Of 'I Want It That Way' During Toronto Tour Stop

    The Backstreet Boys brought out surprise guest Drake during a recent concert in Toronto. The rapper jammed out to their hit "I Want It That Way."